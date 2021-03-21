Internet blackout as Congo votes, with Sassou set to win

BRAZZAVILLE: The Republic of Congo voted on Sunday in a presidential election boycotted by the main opposition and attacked by critics as tilted towards veteran leader Denis Sassou Nguesso. Access to the Internet and social media was cut hours before polls opened at 7 am, AFP correspondents said.

The 77-year-old Sassou Nguesso is widely expected to win against six contenders, led by economist Guy-Brice Parfait Kolelas, who revealed on Saturday that he is gravely ill with Covid-19. Sassou Nguesso, a former paratrooper, first rose to power in 1979 and has since accumulated 36 years in office, making him one of the world’s longest-serving leaders. He is hoping for a first-round victory to secure a fourth term running the central African oil exporter.

Speaking after he cast his own vote, Sassou Nguesso said that the “atmosphere of peace” during the election campaign — marked by police crackdowns on the opposition — was “a good sign for our democracy”.

But when asked about security when election results are announced, which triggered a wave of violence at the last vote in 2016, he responded: “I’m not God”.

Sassou Nguesso also confirmed that a medical plane had arrived in capital Brazzaville that could bring his opponent Kolelas to Paris for treatment on election day, wishing him “get well soon”. Kolelas had posted a video message on Saturday from his sickbed, declaring he was “battling against death” after taking off a respiratory mask.

“Rise up as one person… I’m fighting on my deathbed, you too fight for your change,” he urged supporters, saying the election was “about the future of your children” before replacing his mask.

Kolelas, 60, tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, and is to be transferred to France on Sunday for treatment, his campaign manager Cyr Mayanda said. The runner-up in 2016’s presidential election, Kolelas is the only major candidate remaining to face Nguesso.

Congo’s Catholic Church episcopal conference has expressed “serious reservations” about the ballot’s transparency and had said on Sunday that it feared an Internet shutdown.

About 50 organisations, including Internet Without Borders, had last week appealed to the president to “keep the Internet open, accessible and safe during the whole of the 2021 presidential election period”.

Unlike in the previous election in 2016, telephone communications were still available on Sunday.

The largest opposition group, the Pan-African Union for Social Democracy or UPADS, is boycotting the poll.

UPADS — the group of former president Pascal Lissouba, who died in France last August — is the only opposition party to have a parliamentary group in the current national assembly. — AFP