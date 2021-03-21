International spectators to be barred from Tokyo Olympics
International spectators will not be allowed to enter Japan for this summer’s Olympic Games amid public concerns over coronavirus, organizers said on Saturday, crushing many fans’ hopes and setting the stage for a drastically scaled-back event.
Some 600,000 Olympic tickets purchased by overseas residents will be refunded, as will another 300,000 Paralympic tickets, Toshiro Muto, the chief executive of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, told a news conference.