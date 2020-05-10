International schools should stick to approved calendar: MOE

Muscat: The Ministry of Education (MOE) has said that international communities’ schools can continue providing educational services remotely.

MOE affirms the necessity for international communities’ schools to adhere to their approved calendar while continuing to provide educational services remotely.

In the event that the international communities’ school wishes to end the academic year. the school is required to inform the Directorate-General of Private Schools in advance.

It may be noted that the Supreme Committee on Covid-19 on Tuesday, May 5. 2020 decided to end the school year 2019/2020 for all students in public and private schools from May 7. 2020 – the last day of the school academic year .

MOE said the decision includes all private schools in all categories (pre-school. monolingual. bilingual and international schools) and excludes international community schools.

It may be noted all the Indian Schools in Oman have begun online lessons for their

students across the nation, in compliance with the directives of the Ministry of

Education of the Sultanate and the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE),

India, to upkeep the student learning during this suspension period and thereby

ensures continued learning, regardless of the adverse circumstances.