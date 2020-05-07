Main 

International schools can follow their own school calendar: MoE

Minister of Education, Dr. Madiha al Shibani, on Thursday, said international schools in Oman can stick to their original academic calendar approved by the respective affiliated institutions. She was speaking during an e-press conference of the Supreme Committee on Covid-19.

“International schools shall be committed to the school calendar and students’ evaluation mechanisms approved by the affiliated institutions when calculating the results,” said the minister.

Minister of Education officials said as far international schools are concerned, exams have been canceled worldwide. International schools are not supposed to conduct classes at schools. They could conduct classes through online platforms.

