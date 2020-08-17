Front Stories 

International restaurants, gyms, Muttrah Souq to open

The Supreme Committee on Covid-19 has released a new package of activities that have been allowed to operate from tomorrow (Tuesday) August 18.
  1. International and tourist restaurants.
  2. Gyms, swimming pools of hotel establishments.
  3. Fish markets across governorates.
  4. Muttrah Souq.
  5. Commercial activities that are run inside traditional markets.
  6. Paper printing for newspapers, magazines, and publications.
  7. Special training activities approved by the Ministry of Manpower.
  8. Some sport playgrounds for the purpose of training national teams for continental and international rounds:*Football national team
    *National Juniors team
    *Oman national fustal team
    *Dhofar sport club
    *Tennis playgrounds for the general category
  9. Sale of phone SIM cards.
  10. Carwash from inside.
  11. Sale of tobacco and its products.
  12. Selling, sewing and tailoring of tents.

