International restaurants, gyms, Muttrah Souq to open
The Supreme Committee on Covid-19 has released a new package of activities that have been allowed to operate from tomorrow (Tuesday) August 18.
- International and tourist restaurants.
- Gyms, swimming pools of hotel establishments.
- Fish markets across governorates.
- Muttrah Souq.
- Commercial activities that are run inside traditional markets.
- Paper printing for newspapers, magazines, and publications.
- Special training activities approved by the Ministry of Manpower.
- Some sport playgrounds for the purpose of training national teams for continental and international rounds:*Football national team
*National Juniors team
*Oman national fustal team
*Dhofar sport club
*Tennis playgrounds for the general category
- Sale of phone SIM cards.
- Carwash from inside.
- Sale of tobacco and its products.
- Selling, sewing and tailoring of tents.