The Royal Navy of Oman’s vessel Shabab Oman II has won the coveted International Friendship Prize for Tall Ships Races, 2019 in Aarhus, Denmark. The achievement was made possible by virtue of experience and determination of Shabab Oman II crew during the race which saw a strong contention by participating ships. The head of the organising committee of the Sailing Boats Races officially handed over the special flag which represents the International Friendship Prize

for Tall Ships Races, 2019. The flag will be hoisted on Shabab Oman II’s mast at all international maritime events to be distinguished among other ships as a

winner of the top prize.

