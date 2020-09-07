International flights to resume from October 1 in Oman

Muscat: After a gap of over six months, international flights in Oman will resume from October 1.

The Supreme Committee on COVID-19 said international flights can resume from October 1, provided the flights are scheduled according to the health data of destinations and the place of origin of airlines coming into Oman.

Oman Air said it is preparing to resume its scheduled operations from the beginning of October, amid precautionary measures that the company is committed to. “The national carrier has set up a progressive plan to restart employment to many points around the world.”

Scheduled flight operations were suspended from March 29, even though both national and foreign airlines were allowed to operate for the repatriation of expatriates from Oman and citizens and residents into Oman.

“Our planes, people, and Oman’s airports are ready. We will provide safe, careful service to our guests, along with all travel-related information and requirements,” Oman Air said in a statement.

Flights that pass the Omani airspace, domestic services to Khasab airports, and oil concession areas continued to operate as the guidelines laid out by the government.

Meanwhile, a group of 75 volunteers will help the authorities implement the COVID-19 precautionary measures when Muscat International Airport reopens for normal traffic.

The participation of the volunteers was sought by a group called TaawonNetwork, which works under the supervision of the Omani Society for Human Resources Management.

According to TaawonNetwork, 1, 179 people registered to be volunteers, and the interview process, currently held in batches, will be completed soon.

Volunteers are required to ensure precautionary measures to deal with developments of the COVID-19 pandemic at the airport.

Speaking to the Observer, a member of TaawonNetwork said both citizens and residents are invited to be part of this volunteer group. Oman Airports will complete the installation, and operation of PCR testing solutions.

Airports Council International (ACI) said the airport industry is anticipating a -59.6 per cent reduction in passenger volumes in 2020 vis-à-vis the projected baseline (pre-COVID-19 forecast for 2020) and a -58.4 per cent reduction in passengers as compared to 2019. This equates to a reduction in passengers of -5.6 billion for the year.