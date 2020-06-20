International flights resume in Pakistan today

Pakistan has restored international flight operations to and from all its airports, except Gwadar and Turbat.

“The permission for International Flight Operations shall be subject to applicable restrictions and limitations as decided by the Competent Authority from time to time in light of the current COVID-19 Scenario and implementation of Health Protocols,” the country’s civil aviation authority said.

Additionally, Cargo, Special and Diplomatic Flights shall continue to be authorized as per procedure in vogue. Please also note that adherence to the relevant applicable Standard Operating Procedures shall be mandatory for all airline operators.

Pakistan suspended international flights on March 21 to contain the spread of Covid-19.