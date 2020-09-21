International dialogue to mark world peace day

Muscat: Amidst all the tension of the COVID-19 Pandemic and rush for the vaccine, the world marks International Peace Day on September 21, 2020 with the theme, “Shaping Peace Together.”

The message that is being conveyed is, “Celebrate the day by spreading compassion, kindness and hope in the face of the pandemic. Stand together with the UN against attempts to use the virus to promote discrimination or hatred.”

In Oman, Rajya Yoga Foundation is celebrating the UN International Day of Peace with two speakers bringing in their perspective on the concept of peace – Didi Sudesh from Germany and Hatim Harith al Abdulsalam followed by question and answer with other contributors as well.

“Peace is an essential part of our life. For many years we have struggled to maintain peace in our lives. COVID-19 has forced all of us to be at peace and with one another and that is the ultimate goal,” said Hathim reflecting on the day. He will be sharing his thoughts during the international dialogue on Zoom meet at 7.15 pm on Monday.

The day was established in 1981 by a unanimous United Nations resolution urging global society to build a culture of peace and look beyond differences.

Throughout the world various events take place ranging from a minute of silence at 12 noon across all time zones, peace education events, intercultural and interfaith dialogues and workshops on the UN Peace Day theme along with meditation and prayer, along with other creative ways to mark the day.

On this day the efforts of those who have worked hard to end conflict and promote peace are recognised, in addition to being a day of ceasefire whether personal or political.

In 2020, as the nations together face the challenges of living through the pandemic period, the activities are mainly online but the spirit is the same – for world peace.