Interior Minister to attend Security Forces Exercise in UAE

MUSCAT: Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior, left here on Thursday for the sisterly United Arab Emirates (UAE) to attend activities of the final exercise of the GCC security forces in Dubai.

The Minister of Interior is accompanied by Maj Gen Hamad bin Sulaiman al Hatmi, Assistant Inspector General of Police and Customs for Operations, and officials from the Ministry of Interior and the Royal Oman Police (ROP).

The minister was seen off by Mohammed bin Sultan al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to the Sultanate, and officials from the Ministry of Interior and ROP. — ONA

