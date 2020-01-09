Interior Minister receives UAE Deputy PM’s message

MUSCAT: Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior, on Thursday received a written message from Lt Gen Shaikh Saif bin Zayed al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) dealing with the existing bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.

The message was handed over by Mohammed bin Sultan al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to the Sultanate, when he was received by Sayyid Hamoud in his office here. — ONA

