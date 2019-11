Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior, received a message from Shaikh Abdullah bin Nasser al Thani, Prime Minister, and Minister of Interior of Qatar, dealing with the existing bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries. The message was handed over by Shaikh Jassim bin Abdul Rahman al Thani, Ambassador of Qatar, when he met the minister in Muscat on Tuesday. — ONA

Related