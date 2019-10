Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior, received Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid al Zayani, GCC Secretary-General, in Muscat on Wednesday. During the meeting, Sayyid al Busaidy highlighted the contributions of the GCC Secretariat-General. The meeting comes as part of the 36th meeting of the GCC Interior Ministers, scheduled to be held in Muscat this month. — ONA

Related