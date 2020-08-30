Listen to citizens views: Minister to governors

Muscat: Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidi, Minister of Interior, on Sunday held a meeting with governors at the ministry’s premises.

The meeting was attended by Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, and Sayyid Khalifa bin Al Murdas al Busaidi, Secretary-General of Governorates Affairs at the Interior Ministry.

The Minister congratulated the governors for winning the confidence of His Majesty the Sultan who granted them powers to enable them to better perform their duties. He said that the current stage of the blessed renaissance requires combing all efforts to promote the governorates.

The minister urged the governors to work towards the realisation of all that might achieve local societies public interests. He asked them to listen to citizens’ views and proposals aimed to develop their respective governorates, including requirements submitted to walis’ offices.

The minister also asked the governors to remove hurdles that impede the smooth finalisation of transactions. In this respect, he advised the governors to maximise benefits from available resources in their respective governorates.

The governors expressed their gratitude for the Royal confidence and they pledged to do their best to develop the governorates. –ONA