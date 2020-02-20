Main 

Interior Minister heads to UAE to attend Security Forces Drill

Muscat: Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidi, Minister of Interior left here today for the sisterly United Arab Emirates (UAE) to attend activities of the final exercise of the GCC security
forces in Dubai.

The Minister of Interior is accompanied by Maj Gen Hamad bin Sulaiman al Hatmi, Assistant Inspector General of Police and Customs for Operations and officials from the Ministry of Interior and the Royal Oman Police (ROP).

The Minister of Interior was seen off by Mohammed bin Sultan al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to the Sultanate and officials from the Ministry of Interior and ROP. –ONA

 

