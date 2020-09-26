Intercity bus services from tomorrow

Mwasalat is all set to start intercity public transport services from Sunday following approval from the Supreme Committee dealing with the COVID-19 situation. In an online statement, the state-owned operator said, “Based on the approval of the Supreme Committee, it has been decided to resume public transport services in the Sultanate according to the specified dates and requirements.”

With airports in the nation resuming partial operations on October 1, having adopted the required safety protocols for travellers and workers, Oman Air started flights to Duqm on September 20, and is now working six flights every week to Al Wusta Governorate. Boat operators have additionally resumed their actions for some time now, with social distancing and sanitisation measures in place.

“Bus services between the cities will resume in the first stage, to be followed by a gradual return in the operation of the service within the cities,” the operator said in the statement.

Mwasalat provides a number of services from the governorate of Muscat to different wilayats of the Sultanate (Jaalan Bani Bu Ali, Al Buraimi, Ibri, Duqm, Yanqul, Sur, Rustaq, Salalah, Marmul, Masirah, Khasab and Haima) and the Emirate of Dubai. We also operate from Salalah to a number of wilayats, it said.

The schedule and the rates have been posted on the twitter handle of Mwasalat indicating that the services will be resumed on a daily basis.

Earlier, in a press release, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology said, “Intercity public transport services will start operating on September 27, and public transport services within Muscat will operate from October 4.”

The operation of transport services within Salalah will begin from October 18, and the date for operating public transport services in Suhar will be determined later by Mwasalat, it said.

As a part of resuming operations, plenty of steps to safeguard the well-being of passengers are to be taken.

Buses are to be sterilised earlier than and after every journey, and all passengers travelling on intercity buses can have their temperatures checked earlier than boarding. Masks should be worn by all onboard, and hand sanitisers should be made accessible to them. Passengers are required to follow social distance onboard by avoiding sitting next to each other onboard.

