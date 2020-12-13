Inter fight back to reclaim second spot

Inter Milan hit back after their Champions League elimination to reclaim second spot in Serie A on Sunday with 3-1 comeback win over Cagliari. Antonio Conte’s side had trailed a goal down with a quarter of an hour to go in Sardinia, after Riccardo Sottil put the hosts ahead before the break and a series of fine saves from home goalkeeper Alessio Cragno. Inter Milan hit back after their Champions League elimination to reclaim second spot in Serie A on Sunday with 3-1 comeback win over Cagliari. — AFP

Related