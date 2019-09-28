Intense clean-up campaign underway in Duqm

Muscat: The Special Economic Zone Authority at Duqm (SEZAD) in cooperation with Tatweer, Duqm Quarries, and other companies operating in the free zone, organized a clean-up campaign for main roads post tropical storm, Hikka.

Over 100 equipment were been used in this intensive campaign.

The Public Authority for Water (Diam) was able to fix the main water pipeline supplying water to Duqm, which was affected by rains and flowing wadis during tropical storm Hikka.

This mission took around 22 hours and was completed in cooperation with SEZAD, Tatweer and Duqm Quarries Company.

From Friday evening, water were pumped from the main tanks to the city.