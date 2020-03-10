Integrated Training Destination for national manpower signed

MUSCAT: A renewed partnership between the Institute of Public Administration (IPA) and ASAAS (Muscat National Development & Investment Co) to promote and market the Integrated Training Destination as a one-stop destination for all training needs for the local populace in the Ministries District was signed on Monday.

Sayyid Zaki bin Hilal al Busaidi, CEO, IPA and Khalid Hilal al Yahmadi, CEO of ASAAS signed the agreement in front of a select gathering at the massive construction site at the Ministries District.

