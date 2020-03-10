attendees, manpower
Local 

Integrated Training Destination for national manpower signed

Kabeer Yousuf

MUSCAT: A renewed partnership between the Institute of Public Administration (IPA) and ASAAS (Muscat National Development & Investment Co) to promote and market the Integrated Training Destination as a one-stop destination for all training needs for the local populace in the Ministries District was signed on Monday.
Sayyid Zaki bin Hilal al Busaidi, CEO, IPA and Khalid Hilal al Yahmadi, CEO of ASAAS signed the agreement in front of a select gathering at the massive construction site at the Ministries District.

You May Also Like

ROHM’s new season set for a sparkling launch with Italian tenor Domingo

Oman Observer Comments Off on ROHM’s new season set for a sparkling launch with Italian tenor Domingo

Slight drop in expats, 0.8 pc rise in Filipinos

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Slight drop in expats, 0.8 pc rise in Filipinos

OCCI to hold B2B meet

Oman Observer Comments Off on OCCI to hold B2B meet