Integrated Training Destination for manpower

MUSCAT, March 11 – The Institute of Public Administration (IPA) and ASAAS (Muscat National Development and Investment Co) agreed for a renewed partnership to promote and market the Integrated Training Destination as a one-stop destination for all training needs for the local population in the Ministries District. An agreement for this was signed on Monday. Sayyid Zaki bin Hilal al Busaidy, CEO, IPA, and Khalid Hilal al Yahmadi, CEO of ASAAS, signed the agreement in front of a select gathering at the Ministries District construction site. The state-of-the-art building, with its most modern facilities and its privileged location in the heart of the city, is expected to be a tourist and economic landmark for the Sultanate.

“The new building, which is expected to be operational by 2021, is an architectural masterpiece of the Sultanate and a qualitative shift in the concept of administrative, tourist and economic work,” Sayyid Zaki told the Observer. Based on the agreement, the two parties will implement a long-term marketing and promotional campaign for the new building of the Institute, which includes major components that will enhance the administrative, tourism, economic and recreational aspects.

“We pay special attention to our partnership with the Institute of Public Administration. Besides developing the main building, we continue our cooperation in the marketing aspect, hoping that this partnership will achieve the highest level of efficiency and achievement,” said Khalid bin Hilal al Yahmadi. As per the agreement, the two parties will work to activate the marketing and promotional tools of the new building to familiarise the public, primarily the investors, with the services and facilities provided by the project and to highlight it in an innovative way consistent with the development process of the project in general.

The new building of the IPA will be a qualitative shift in the concept of administrative, tourism and economic work through a distinct and unique environment. At the same time, the new project will help in attracting many sectors and various activities due to the diversity of services provided by it. The area of ​​the project land is 28,000 square metres, while the construction area is about 64,000 square metres. It includes a three-star hotel, a commercial area and a multi-purpose hall. The institute will contain two conference and meeting rooms besides 24 classrooms, each of which can accommodate thirty trainees, in addition to four laboratories and a library.