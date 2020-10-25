Local Main 

Integrated cement factory in Duqm by 2023

Muscat: The largest integrated cement factory in the Special Economic Zone in Duqm (SEZAD) will be operational in the first quarter of 2023.

The project with an investment of about $435 million will help in the development of necessary infrastructure such as roads and ports for industrial development.

The factory will have a production capacity of 3.5 million tons per year or 10 thousand tonnes per day.

The new factory will contribute to meeting the needs of the local market as well as that foreign markets such as India, Sri Lanka, and East Africa via the port of Duqm. ONA

