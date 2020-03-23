Business 

Insurance firms in Oman to launch e-services

Muscat: The Capital Market Authority (CMA) has issued guidelines to all insurance companies and brokers to follow a set of preventive measures in line with the decisions made by the Supreme Committee on tackling the spread of the new coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

The measures, effective from Monday, include the provision of electronic insurance services, activating digital technology and avoid conventional paperwork.

To ensure this, CMA orders the closure of the main offices of insurance companies, canceling of paperwork and closing customer service offices.

Insurance companies and brokers have been told to accept the essential documents for registration of demands online.

Insurance companies also should provide call centers available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

