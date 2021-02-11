Institutional quarantine for all incoming passengers from Feb 15

Muscat: The institutional quarantine for all incoming passengers mandated by the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling Covid-19 will begin from February 15, said the Civil Aviation Authority.

The committee decided on seven-day mandatory institutional quarantine for all arrivals through land, sea, and airports on their own expenses as many did not comply with home quarantine and others violated the measures approved by the Supreme Committee. This resulted in a surge in Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the airlines must ensure that the passengers on their flights have confirmed hotel reservations for a period of at least seven nights.

Passengers arriving in Oman can book accommodation at any hotel in Oman, or take advantage of the list of hotels prepared and updated by the competent authorities for institutional isolation.

The circular said, “Based on the decision of the Supreme Committee dealing with (COVID-19) issued in its meeting on February 10, 2021, and based on coordination with the Medical Response and Public Health Sector and the Relief and Shelter Sector, the Civil Aviation Authority would like to inform all airlines operating into the Sultanate of the following.

1. Impose mandatory institutional health isolation for all arrivals to the Sultanate through airports at their own expense.

2. For all flights arriving in Oman starting from Monday, February 15, 2021, at 12pm, the operating airlines are committed to ensuring that there are pre-confirmed hotel reservations for all arrivals on their flights covering the mandatory quarantine for a period of (at least 7 nights).

3. Passengers arriving in Oman can book accommodation at any hotel in Oman, or take advantage of the list of hotels prepared and updated by the competent authorities for institutional isolation and published via the platform of (Oman Vs Covid19).

On Wednesday, the Supreme Committee reiterated that citizens and residents should avoid travel outside the Sultanate during the upcoming period unless it’s necessary particularly that many countries have toughened restrictions on travel and movement.

The committee also recommended reducing the travel of citizens and residents outside the Sultanate for official missions and participation.

The Supreme Committee confirmed that it will close any establishment that did not comply with the precautionary measures.