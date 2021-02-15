Institutional isolation for arriving passengers begins in Oman

Muscat: Travellers coming to the Sultanate can book any hotel according to their choice for isolation or take advantage of the list of hotels prepared and updated by the Relief and Shelter Sector Operations Center in coordination with the competent authorities, the government confirmed.

For all flights arriving in Oman starting from Monday, February 15, 2021, at 12 pm, the operating airlines are committed to ensuring that there are pre-confirmed hotel reservations for all arrivals on their flights covering the mandatory quarantine for a period of (at least 7 nights).

For inquiries about institutional isolation places, travelers can also contact the Relief and shelter sector at 24994267/4266/4265.

Muscat governorate: Kempinski Hotel Al Mouj 9924921, City Seasons Hotel Muscat 99233921, Wyndham Garden Hotel 95645353, Al Murooj Grand Hotel 71500609, Al Hail Waves Hotel 96167170, Home Station Hotel 79622251, Wannasa Hotel 91184154, The Grand Millennium 79992529 Garden Hotel, 99056797, Centara Hotel 94267178, Al Waha Hotel Apartments 96586302/97443811, Safeer Hotels and Tourism Company 97307448/95760277, Mysk Hotel 93823445, Grand Inn Hotel 92914666, Platinum Hotel Apartments 99807444/24050970 Hilton Garden Inn 7221877, Hormuz Grand Hotel 92073534, Park Inn Muscat 92073534 Musandam Governorate Atana Musandam Hotel, 99025821, Lake Hotel 92401211 Dhofar governorate City Hotel 9281597, Salalah Royal Hotel suite 23288482, Millennium Resort Salalah 2322211. Al Buraimi Governorate Al Salam Grand Hotel & Resort 98294886, Al Salam Hotel 98294886, Al Jawhara Hotel 98294886, Address Hotel Apartments 93213729 South al Batinah Governorate Millennium Resort Mussanah, 26871555

It may be noted that several hotels of various rankings have started offering special seven nights packages for institutional isolation, which generally include free three-time meals and airport pick-ups, among others.

All passengers arriving in the Sultanate will have to undergo institutional quarantine as mandated by the Supreme Committee on COVID-19.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Thursday issued a circular to all airlines operating in the Sultanate of Oman.

The circular said, “Based on the decision of the Supreme Committee dealing with (COVID-19) issued in its meeting on February 10, 2021, and based on coordination with the Medical Response and Public Health Sector and the Relief and Shelter Sector, the Civil Aviation Authority would like to inform all airlines operating into the Sultanate of the following.

Impose mandatory institutional health isolation for all arrivals to the Sultanate through airports at their own expense.