Innovative projects qualify for OCCI Innovation Award finals

MUSCAT: Ten projects have made their way to the finals of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) Innovation Award that will take place in November this year.

Two projects qualified from each of the five evaluation centres covered by the Award so far, while another five projects will qualify from the Award’s remaining two centres by Thursday; three from Muscat Governorate centre and two from Al Batinah North Governorate centre.

On September 17, in Dhofar Governorate centre, the projects of ‘Donation’ and ‘Smart medical shirt’ have reached the finals of the OCCI Innovation Award 2019.

In Dhahirah and Buraimi governorates centres, Maymona al Zaidiya with her project on ‘The electronic palm climber’, and Salim al Kabi for his project on ‘Eco-friendly machine to produce varnish from Oman frankincense’ were announced as the two qualifiers for the finals.

‘HELMTECH’ project by Dr Sami Mukhtar Ghoneim, and ‘Garage application’ by Reem al Aamri, were the two projects that qualified from the centre of North and South Al Sharqiyah governorates, while in the centre of Dakhiliyah and Al Wusta governorates, Faris al Farsi and Hamed al Abri qualified for their projects on ‘nano-filtration of microorganisms in urinary tract catheters with polymeric filter membrances’ and ‘smart cooling bag’ respectively.

From the centre of Al Batinah South Governorate, the project on ‘Design of a carpel extraction machine for dried lime’, and ‘Device for dew and fog droplet aggregation’ are the two projects that reached the finals of OCCI Innovation Award.

