Innovative payment solution’s on Ahlibank Mobile Banking and Mobile Wallet

MUSCAT: Ahli Bank, the fastest growing bank in the Sultanate has recently announced the addition of the Central Bank of Oman’s Mobile Payments System to its mobile banking and wallet App. This upgrade is in line with the bank’s objective of offering innovative and top-class banking solutions to its customers in Oman and implementing new technologies in banking that will benefit the customers and stakeholders.

The Mobile Payments System integration with Ahli Bank’s Wallet App and Mobile Banking App which will enable the users to receive and transfer money. Once the sender and the recipient registers on the Mobile Payments System, peer to peer transfer can be made from the sender’s default account or wallet to a recipient’s account or wallet. ‘Send money’ can be initiated by using mobile number, Alias or by QR code scanning and ‘collect money’ can be initiated using recipient’s Alias or mobile number.

This service is available 24/7 and works on the real-time framework connected to central banks Mobile Payments and Clearing Switch. Ahli Bank customers can now register on the Mobile Payments System via the mobile banking App or Wallet App and can initiate fund transfers to both Ahli Bank and non-Ahli Bank customers. The registered mobile number, alias or the QR code can be used to transfer money to bank accounts or wallet. Merchant payments can also be initiated using mobile banking App or wallet App by scanning a static or dynamic OR code. The ‘Scan and Pay’ option initiate the merchant payment request. The merchant too can request money from an Ahli Bank customer using the Mobile Payments System registered mobile number, Alias or QR code.

Related