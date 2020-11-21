INNOVATIVE CAMPAIGN ON STREETS OF MUSCAT

JCDecaux Oman launched an innovative campaign along the streets of Muscat in Al Shatti Beach road and Jawharat Al Shatti in Qurum for residents and locals to share their significant moments as they celebrate the 50th National Day. This can be done by scanning the QR code, and the people can share their pride for Oman on Twitter along with the trending national day hashtag. Says Bechir Chehab, Managing Director: “JCDecaux Oman celebrates with the nation in an innovative manner in line with 2040 Vision. I am proud of the capability in introducing innovation and creativity that blends with the traditional and local environment.” JCDecaux is known to be the largest outdoor advertising specialist in the world and the only international player in the Middle East and a key partner of Muscat Municipality and Oman Airports.

