‘Innovation Corner by Omantel’ opens at Children’s Public Library

MUSCAT, NOV 24 – With the objective of instilling innovation and the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) culture in children, the Innovation Corner by Omantel was inaugurated on Sunday, November 24, at the Children’s Public Library in Qurum. The inauguration took place in the presence of Her Highness Al Sayyidah Dr Mona bint Fahd al Said, Honorary Chairman and Authorized Founding Member of the Library, and Talal bin Said al Mamari, CEO of Omantel, among other officials. During their tour of the Innovation Corner by Omantel, the attendees learned about the smart technologies that support the government’s drive towards digital transformation. The Corner is part of Omantel’s plans towards supporting digital transformation in Oman and it comes in line with Omantel’s 3.0 Strategy.

Laila al Wahaibi, Corporate Social Responsibility Manager at Omantel, said, “Through this strategic cooperation with the Children’s Public Library, we endeavoured to spread digital knowledge culture among visitors of the library; especially children and boost their passion for conducting various experiments using digital technologies available in the corner and scientifically observe their results. The Innovation Corner by Omantel is considered an educational incubator through which children can learn from information technology and understand the digital technology-based scientific system.”

Al Wahaibi added, “We believe in the capabilities of Omani children and their future aspirations. In the light of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, we have prepared a rich environment for innovation that encourages children to think outside the box.” Rashid bin Hamad al Kiyumi, Executive Director and Founding Member of Children’s Public Library (CPL), stated, “The opening of the Innovation Corner by Omantel is a substantial addition to the educational services provided by the Children’s Public Library to the children in the Sultanate. Now, CPL features more than 16,000 printed books and more than 3,000 eBooks, let alone multiple electronic educational games carefully selected. Therefore, the Innovation Corner would promote educational alternatives that are available to the visitors of CPL and would open new vistas for the development and improvement of the children’s abilities and innovations.”

Sultan al Subhi, Chief Operator of the Innovation Corner by Omantel, commented, “I’m delighted to be part of this great project where Omantel, from a corporate social responsibility aspect, believed that giving back to the community through technological education and hands on experiences is the best way to prepare an innovative young generation. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Omantel for giving me the trust to lead the Innovation Corner and allocating funds for economically viable patents.”

