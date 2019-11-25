Injured SAF personnel transported to Oman

Muscat: Stemming from the attention accorded by the government of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces to the loyal Omani citizens, the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) sent a special flight to transport a number of personnel affiliated to the Sultan’s Armed Forces who were on secondment to the Peninsula Shield Forces and were involved in an accident in which one person died and others injured.

A special RAFO aircraft carrying family members of the deceased as well as paramedics and medical supplies was sent to Saudi Arabia. The body of the deceased was repatriated to the Sultanate for burial while the injured were transferred to the Armed Forces Hospital to receive medical care.