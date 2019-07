Muscat: In compliance with the orders of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos to meet the request of the governments of Saudi Arabia and Iran, an injured Iranian national was received by Oman recently.

It may be noted that the seriously injured patient was a crew member of an Iranian ship Safiz off the coast of Yemen and was airlifted to a hospital in the city of Jazan in Saudi Arabia.

He has been provided with medical care before his return home.