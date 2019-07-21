Injured Iranian citizen in Oman

MUSCAT: A responsible source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that as per the Royal orders of His Majesty the Sultan in response to a request from the governments of Saudi Arabia and Iran to assist in receiving an Iranian citizen who was injured in the Iranian merchant ship Savis in the Red Sea in June, the injured Iranian was transferred on Sunday from the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Sultanate. Medical care is being provided

to him in preparation for his return home.

