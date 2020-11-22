Local 

Initiatives to support Job Security System valued

Muscat: The board of directors of the Public Authority for Social Insurance (PASI) has expressed appreciation for the efforts of establishments and individuals who made donations to the Job Security Fund (JSF).

In a statement issued on Sunday, PASI board valued the noble initiatives which, it said, were typical of Omani society’s social collaboration and solidarity. It noted that the contributions will alleviate the suffering of workers whose jobs were terminated.

The PASI made the statement during its third meeting of the year, held under the chairmanship of Dr Mahad bin Said Ba Owain, Minister of Labour, Board Chairman of PASI.

The board also approved the final draft titled “Approach to the Third Stage” of PASI’s Strategic Plan 2021-2025, considered a roadmap of initiatives and projects for the next five years. It also looked into accounts submitted by the executive administration outlining expenditures and revenues of the approved budget.

PASI also reviewed proposals on opportunities for investment in the domestic arena. –ONA

