Initiative provides 10 gas delivery vans to Omani youth

Muscat: Muscat Gases Company in collaboration with the Authority for SMEs Development and the ministry of social development, announced an initiative aimed at creating job opportunities for Omani youth by providing 10 gas cylinder delivery vans.

Details of the initiative were announced at a press conference held at Al Bustan Palace hotel, on Monday.

Application for the imitative will open on Sunday December 20. The applicants will be required to fill in an electronic form which is directly linked to the civil registry to ensure that the applicant meets the required conditions.

The applicant should be an Omani male no older than 35 years. They should be unemployed and not possessing a private business or an active commercial register. The applicant should have a driver’s licence and GED diploma.

Each one of the successful applicants will be given one gas cylinder delivery van. They will receive training to help them develop their business.

Rahma al Kalbaniyah

بدر السيابي عمر قطن الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة مسقط غاز يدشن التطبيق الالكتروني