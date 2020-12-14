Local 

Initiative provides 10 gas delivery vans to Omani youth

Oman Observer

Muscat: Muscat Gases Company in collaboration with the Authority for SMEs Development and the ministry of social development, announced an initiative aimed at creating job opportunities for Omani youth by providing 10 gas cylinder delivery vans.

Details of the initiative were announced at a press conference held at Al Bustan Palace hotel, on Monday.

Application for the imitative will open on Sunday December 20. The applicants will be required to fill in an electronic form which is directly linked to the civil registry to ensure that the applicant meets the required conditions.

The applicant should be an Omani male no older than 35 years. They should be unemployed and not possessing a private business or an active commercial register. The applicant should have a driver’s licence and GED diploma.

Each one of the successful applicants will be given one gas cylinder delivery van. They will receive training to help them develop their business.

Rahma al Kalbaniyah

بدر السيابي
عمر قطن
الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة مسقط غاز يدشن التطبيق الالكتروني

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9044 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

23 Asian expat women arrested for indecent behaviour

Oman Observer Comments Off on 23 Asian expat women arrested for indecent behaviour

Majees ice making unit opens

Oman Observer Comments Off on Majees ice making unit opens

Over 9,000 register online to perform Haj

Oman Observer Comments Off on Over 9,000 register online to perform Haj