Muscat: The ninth edition of Infrastructure, Construction and Industrial Projects Expo (Infra Oman 2019), will be inaugurated by Shaikh Salim bin Mustahail al Maashani, Adviser at the Royal Court, at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre on Monday.

Organised by Al Nimr Expo, the three-day exhibition will be held with the support of the Directorate-General of Customs at the ROP, Muscat Municipality and Oman Society of Contractors.

Salim bin Omar al Hashmi, Chairman of Al Nimr Expo, said that the exhibition aims to provide opportunities for local and international companies to present and display their products, equipment, machinery, technology, concepts and services. The exhibition mainly targets decision makers and senior officials in the field of building materials and construction industry.

He pointed out that Infra Oman, which is dubbed the largest building and construction exhibition in the Middle East, has been able to highlight the development of the construction sector and infrastructure throughout its previous eight versions, where it has become a platform for the annual meeting of industry leaders, suppliers and buyers in the Sultanate.

The exhibition will be attended by more than 140 exhibitors from many countries such as Australia, Canada, China, Egypt, India, Iran, Italy, Lebanon, Pakistan, Qatar, Russia, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

— ONA

