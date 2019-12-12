Information Ministry to host FANA meet

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Information, represented by Oman News Agency (ONA), will host the 47th conference of Federation of Arab News Agency (FANA) to be held on December 15 and 16.

The opening ceremony will be held under the patronage of Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information.

The conference will discuss a number of topics and media issues of state members, in addition to administrative and financial matters.

During the conference, a dialogue session titled ‘News Agencies in Facing False News and Media Misinformation’ will be held. A photo gallery will be also held that illustrates the development witnessed by the Sultanate in the prosperous reign of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. — ONA

