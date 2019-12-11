Information Ministry to host FANA 47th conference

Muscat: The Ministry of Information, represented by Oman News Agency (ONA) will host on 15th and 16th of December, the 47th conference of Federation of Arab News Agency (FANA).

The opening ceremony will be held under the auspices of Dr Abdul Monem bin Mansoor al Hassani, Minister of Information. The conference will discuss a number of topics and media files of concern to the state members, in addition to some administrative and financial files.

A dialogue session titled “News Agencies in Facing False News and Media Misinformation” will be held during the conference. A photo gallery will be also held that illustrates the development witnessed by the Sultanate in the prosperous reign of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said. The photos will also illustrate the Sultanate’s heritage and culture. –ONA