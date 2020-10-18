Information Ministry marks Omani Women’s Day

Muscat: The Ministry of Information on Sunday organized a ceremony marking Omani Women’s Day which falls on October 17. The ceremony was presided over by Dr Abdullah bin Nassir al Harrasi, Minister of Information.

In a speech on the occasion, Dr Abdullah said, “Under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, we live a renewed renaissance, which is an extension of the renaissance established, with farsighted vision, by the late Sultan Qaboos Bin Said.”

Dr Abdullah pointed out that renaissance cannot be realized without an effort and that this effort is not made by men alone, but Omani women have had strong presence in the field of development. It is with the cooperation of all—men and women—that Oman can flourish and have a prosperous, more pleasant and more brilliant future.”

Dr Abdullah commended the great role undertaken by Omani women in the media at all times, particularly during this stage in which female media personnel played a praiseworthy role in spreading awareness about means of prevention of coronavirus (Covid-19).

The Information Ministry’s celebration of Omani Women’s Day reaffirms public appreciation for women’s participation in serving society, developing it and contributing to all projects and efforts made to promote it, said Dr Abdullah.

The minister added that women’s role is highly recognized at all levels of nation building, notably in the media sector.

During the ceremony, the ministry honoured a number of its female employees and private media organisations who enriched the media experience at the domestic front and external arenas.

The ceremony was attended by Ali bin Khalfan al Jabri, Information Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Information, and Mohammed bin Said al Balushi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Information for Radio and Television. –ONA