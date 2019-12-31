Information ministry launches new smartphone App

Muscat: The Ministry of Information launched an application for mobile phones on the media portal to keep pace with technological and technical development. The application operates on Android and iOS operating systems, and supports 98 per cent of Android-powered devices in various versions from the fourth version to the last. The application is linked to the original website of the media portal and updates the content automatically.

The homepage of the media portal reviews the main news of various sectors of the Sultanate, in addition to monitoring news about the Sultanate published in the international media.

The homepage also offers a wide selection of publications, in addition to reviewing the major Omani achievements, Omani files on sport and youth, security and defence, economy, Omani personalities, health sectors, education, logistics, civil society institutions, heritage and culture, social welfare, tourism among others.

The homepage of the portal also highlights the events held in the Sultanate through the global maps programme to facilitate access to the event sites. –ONA