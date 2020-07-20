Information Ministry exclusive records system endorsed

Muscat: Dr Abdulmonam bin Mansoor al Hasani, Minister of Information, and Dr Hamad bin Mohammed al Dhoyani, Chairman of the National Records and Archives Authority (NRAA), on Monday endorsed the system of classification of exclusive documents/records and their schedules of retention for the Ministry of Information.

The endorsement, which took place at the Ministry of Information, streamlines the Ministry’s records in accordance with the system, principles and procedures of the NRAA Law and its executive regulation (bylaw), and in line with the review conducted by the Information Ministry’s working team in coordination with NRAA specialists on the types of files, documents and records to be backed up at the Authority.

Exclusive Records signify the type of documents that are characteristic of each government unit and make it unique/distinct from other units.

As many as 72 government departments have had their record systems endorsed so far. –ONA