Local 

Information Ministry exclusive records system endorsed

Oman Observer

Muscat: Dr Abdulmonam bin Mansoor al Hasani, Minister of Information, and Dr Hamad bin Mohammed al Dhoyani, Chairman of the National Records and Archives Authority (NRAA), on Monday endorsed the system of classification of exclusive documents/records and their schedules of retention for the Ministry of Information.

The endorsement, which took place at the Ministry of Information, streamlines the Ministry’s records in accordance with the system, principles and procedures of the NRAA Law and its executive regulation (bylaw), and in line with the review conducted by the Information Ministry’s working team in coordination with NRAA specialists on the types of files, documents and records to be backed up at the Authority.

Exclusive Records signify the type of documents that are characteristic of each government unit and make it unique/distinct from other units.

As many as 72 government departments have had their record systems endorsed so far. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7302 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Under-secretaries discuss COVID-19

Oman Observer Comments Off on Under-secretaries discuss COVID-19

MSM index gains 8 points

Oman Observer Comments Off on MSM index gains 8 points

Renewal of lease agreements, licenses to be online: Muscat Municipality

Oman Observer Comments Off on Renewal of lease agreements, licenses to be online: Muscat Municipality