‘Infodemic’ worse than pandemic, says WHO representative

While all round efforts are in place to contain the deadly Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) from spreading, the exchange of false information and rumours on social media is impacting the recovering process, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

A WHO statement said such spread of misinformation, lies and rumours about the new virus on various social media is nothing but ‘infodemic’ that misguides the public and feeds them with negativity.

“In the world where the facts and evidence is buried behind easily accessible rumours encouraged by likes on social media, it is an added challenge for WHO in its quest to protect public health”, Dr Magtymova Akjemal, WHO Representative to the Sultanate, told the Observer.

Since the outbreak of the virus, social media has been abuzz with an array of wildly untrue claims, such as the coronavirus was created as a bioweapon or to support vaccine sales, or that it can be cured by eating garlic or drinking a bleach concoction (which can itself cause liver failure). These ideas, like a virus itself, were fast transmitted from person to person on social media and instant chat apps.

“All health authorities, governments and the WHO are jointly combating the present scenario calling it a medical emergency but sharing rumours and seemingly-expert advices are really questioning the recuperating process’’.

It further said that WHO has made strides in combating rumours and falsehoods on the Internet about the new infection and initiated Pinterest, the image-sharing social media giant based in San Francisco, to launch a page called ‘mythbusters’ to combat the blazing spread of misinformation, lies and rumours about the new virus.

“When Pinterest users search for coronavirus, they will get a link to this page of coronavirus from the WHO that will disseminate factual information to the public. This initiative is part of roping in various other social media giants including Facebook, Amazon and Airbnb’’.

Search engines and social media platforms like Google, Facebook and Twitter, confirmed to the WHO that the work they are doing with the heath agency was among their efforts to combat and eradicate coronavirus misinformation.