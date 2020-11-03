Influence of low pressure expected in Oman this weekend

Muscat: A trough has been reported over the northern part of the Arabian Peninsula creating low pressure.

It could result in light to moderate precipitation in the forthcoming days, according to Oman Met Office.

“The impact would be experienced over the Eastern south Coast of Oman. The expected areas are South Al Sharqiyah, Al Rustaq and Al Wosta. But the directions could change but as of now this is what the weather charts predict,” said the weather forecaster at the Oman Met Office, Civil Aviation Authority.

The weather condition is expected to be experience on November 6 and 7, which is the weekend.

Meanwhile, mainly clear skies are expected over most of the Sultanate with chances of early morning low level clouds or fog patches over parts of South Al Sharqiyah and Al Wosta Governorates and the desert parts of Al Dhahirah Governorate.

Over most of the Sultanate winds will be northeasterly to easterly light to moderate becoming variable light at night along coastal areas of Oman Sea state is slight along all of the Sultanate coasts with maximum wave height of 1.25 meter.

Weather experts alerted that there would be reduced horizontal visibility during fog formation. The Sultanate continues to experience the transition stage toward winter. The humidity ranged between 15 to 18 per cent in Muscat and in Salalah it was 35 to 75 per cent.