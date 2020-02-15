Inflation rate rises 0.43% in January

MUSCAT: The inflation rate in the Sultanate, measured by movement in the average Consumer Price Index (CPI), increased by 0.43% in January 2020 compared to the same month of 2019, according to the latest data released by the National Centre for Statistics and information (NCSI) on consumer prices’ index.

The inflation rate in the month of January rose by 0.16% compared to December 2019.

The food and beverages group witnessed a price rise by 1.93%; furnishings, household equipment, and routine household maintenance by 0.52%; health by 0.99%; transport by 0.60%, education by 2.18% and restaurants and hotels by 1.03%.

However, the prices of housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels fell by 0.75%; recreation and culture by 0.06%; communication by 0.26%; and miscellaneous goods and services by 1.62% in January 2020 compared to the same month of 2019.

Among foods and beverages group, a marked rise was witnessed in the price of fruit and vegetables by 0.54% and 7.47%, respectively.

However, the price of bread and cereals, fish and seafood, milk, cheese and eggs; and oils and fats fell by 0.41%; 0.03%, and 0.12% and 1.34%, respectively.

However, non-alcoholic beverages registered a price rise of 13.56%, while those of clothing and footwear fell by 2.29% in January 2020 against the same period of 2019. — ONA

