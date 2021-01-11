Inflation in Sultanate drops 1.42% in December

Muscat: The inflation rate in the Sultanate, measured by movement in the average Consumer Price Index (CPI), fell by 1.42% in December 2020 compared to the same month of 2019, according to the latest data released by the (NCSI) on consumer prices’ index.

According to the report, the inflation rate in December fell by 0.18% compared to November 2020.

However, the transport fell by 0.59%; miscellaneous goods and services by 0.13%; food & non-alcoholic beverages by 0.09%; and furnishings, household equipment, and routine household maintenance by 0.01% in December 2020 compared to November 2020. In contrast, the prices of restaurants and hotels group increased by 0.05%, and the prices of housing groups, water, electricity and other fuels, health, communication, recreation and culture, and education were stable.

The fall in the price index in December 2020 compared to the same month of 2019 is due to a decrease in the prices of the main groups such as the transportation group by 6.42%, the housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels group by 0.42%, the restaurants and hotels group by 0.22% and the food and non-alcoholic beverages group by 0.07%. As well as the communications group by 0.04%.

On the other hand, the prices of the group of miscellaneous goods and services increased by 1.14%, the recreation and culture group by 0.54%, the group of furnishings, household equipment and routing household maintenance by 0.13%, the education group by 0.08%, and the health group by 0.02%. –ONA