Inflation drops 1.57% in January 2021 in Oman

Muscat: The inflation rate in the Sultanate, measured by movement in the average Consumer Price Index (CPI), fell by 1.57% in January 2021 compared to the same month of 2020, according to the National Centre for Statistics and information (NCSI) on CPI.

The inflation rate during January 2021 rose by 0.01% compared to December 2020, according to the report.

However, prices of recreation and culture increased by 0.33%, miscellaneous goods and services by 0.19%, furnishings, household equipment and routing household maintenance by 0.12%, housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels group by 0.05%, food and non-alcoholic beverages by 0.02% in January 2021 compared to December 2020.

In contrast, transport fell by 0.10%, communication by 0.03%, restaurants and hotels by 0.01% in January 2021 compared to December 2020. Prices of tobacco, health, and education were stable.

The fall in the price index in January 2021 compared to the same month of 2020 is due to a decrease in the prices of the main groups such as the transportation group by 6.87%, food and non-alcoholic beverages group by 0.75%, clothing and footwear group by 0.72%, restaurants and hotels by 0.36%, furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance by 0.11%, as well as communications group by 0.04%.

On the other hand, prices of the group of miscellaneous goods and services increased by 1.27%, recreation and culture by 0.67%, education group by 0.08%, and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels group by 0.05%.

At the level of governorates, the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah witnessed the highest rate of decline in inflation by 2.10%, followed by the Governorates of North Al Batinah by 1.76%, the Governorate of Al Buraimi by 1.72%, the Governorate of North and South Al Sharqiyah by 1.57%, the Governorate of Al Dhahirah by 1.52%.

Inflation rate in the Governorate of Dhofar fell by 1.45% and the Governorate of Muscat by 1.36%. –ONA