Infiltrator gets life sentence for drug trafficking

Muscat: Oman Public Prosecution said that the Court of Appeal on November 3, convicted a foreigner on charges of possession and smuggling of narcotic substances and psychotropic substances for the purpose of trafficking, abuse. He also entered the country by way of infiltration.
Oman Prosecution said that the court sentenced him to life imprisonment, confiscated all seized items, and deported him for life from the country after the execution of the sentence.
The investigations revealed that on June 3, the accused entered the Sultanate by sea, in a fishing boat loaded with a number of narcotic drugs, 16 cans of hashish, 10 packets of heroin, and two boxes of psychotropic substances.

