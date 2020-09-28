Industry leaders to speak in a webinar on Dhofar

MUSCAT: Prominent industry leaders are speaking in the webinar ‘Dhofar — The Future Roadmap’ on Zoom on Wednesday, September 30. Leading industry bodies including Madayn, Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) and Oman Manufacturer’s Association are endorsing the webinar. The exclusive webinar dedicated on Dhofar’s future development is supported by BankDhofar, Raysut Cement Company, Dhofar International Development and Investment Holding Co, Port of Salalah, Dhofar Insurance Company, Octal, Transom and Muscat Overseas Group as the strategic partners.

The key speakers include Hussain Hathith al Buthari, Chairman, Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry — Dhofar Branch and Head of Industry Committee; Said al Rashdi, CEO, Oman Manufacturers Association; Mohammed al Mashani, GM — Corporate Affairs, Port of Salalah; Omar Ahmed Abdullah al Shaikh, Deputy CEO, Dhofar Insurance Company; Joey Ghose, CEO, Raysut Cement Company; and Himansu Mohapatra, Group General Manager — Investment, Muscat Overseas Group. The webinar will be moderated by Akshay Bhatnagar, Group Managing Editor, United Media Services.

The webinar will emphasise on how Dhofar is continuing to move ahead on the path of sustainable development with the expansion of the infrastructure and promotion of export oriented industries in alignment with Oman’s Vision 2040. It will also address the challenges faced by Dhofar and how it could overcome them with its competitive environment and a host of attractive business opportunities to the investors. The industry leaders will be speaking on Dhofar’s growth roadmap and new investment opportunities. The focus of the discussion will be on tourism, ports and logistics, manufacturing, food and exports based industries.

To attend the webinar, register on https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TDa5G1e6Seqf4pg8xwjFLg

Related