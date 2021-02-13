Industrial sector committed to national development

MUSCAT, FEB 13 – A number of CEOs and decision makers of companies which won the HM Award for Industrial Excellence 2020 emphasised on the continuation of exerted efforts to increase their companies’ productivity, in order to strengthen the Sultanate’s GDP, to enhance the quality of Omani products, raise Omanisation levels, support social responsibility activities, and look for alternatives and solutions to develop Omani industries.

Eng Said bin Mohammad al Masoudi, CEO of Sohar Aluminium, stated: “A number of factors contributed to the company winning the first place in HM Award for Industrial Excellence, including the adopting of the best international standards and practices in the production processes, strengthening the production sustainability, continuous endeavour towards maintaining the quality improvement, giving attention to the environmental, health and safety concerns, improving the human competencies, enhancing customer satisfaction, supporting innovation, maintaining financial performance, and enhancing shareholder value and community service.”

Investment in Sohar Aluminium, he said, has reached RO 496.972 million, while the company recorded 76.5 per cent Omanisation percentage, indicating that, the Sultanate’s industrial sector over the past years has proven its ability to compete at the regional and global levels, where it has strengthened its position as one of the most important sectors contributing to the GDP, to the economy diversification and to the sustainability of the national economy.

Eng Musallam bin Mubarak al Jabri, Deputy CEO of Jindal Shadeed Iron and Steel Company, welcomed the award of the second place in overall categories of HM the Sultan’s Award for Industrial Excellence 2020.

Investment in Jindal Shadeed, established in 2010, has reached RO 1.113 billion. Total output is valued at RO 415.174 million to date, with exports worth RO 306.505 million achieved so far, accounting for 74 per cent of total production. The company has so far achieved a financial return of RO 283.294 million on the investment. Omanisation stands at 40 per cent.

Mohammad bin Harith al Barashdi, CEO of Oman Fiber Optic Company, which won the third place in HM Award for Industrial excellence said the award is a testament to the company’s support for development of the telecommunications sector locally and regionally.

Its strategic business plan 2019-2023 seeks to optimise utilisation of available capabilities of its new plants while focusing on the innovation to provide high-quality products with high completion capabilities.

Oman Fiber Optic Company is managed by qualified Omani cadres in various administrative levels, while the total Omanisation percentage reached 60 per cent in all the company divisions, and 58 per cent in the fiber optic cable factory.

Dr Waleed bin Khalid al Zadjali, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Pharmaceutical Industries Company, said: “Winning the fourth place of HM award for the industrial excellence will motivate the company’s employees to continue their efforts to meet the needs of the community in terms of health care in a scientific methods, while the company gains a wide reputation in the domestic and foreign markets.”

National Pharmaceutical Industries Company is planning to enter the European and United States markets during the next stage in cooperation with major companies in the pharmaceutical industries, and it is also planning to involve in the field of manufacturing vaccines for various type of diseases, he said.

The company, with production capacity of 1.3 billion tablets annually, 32 million packages of syrups annually, 70 million packed bags of powder annually and of 263 million capsules annually, which is exporting 70 per cent of its production, has also achieved 36.9 per cent of Omanisation, as it has appointed more than 50 Omani employees who hold bachelor’s and diplomas of pharmacy and chemical engineering in previous years, he added.

Saud bin Suleiman al Riyami, Chairman of National Aluminium Products Company (Napco), the company which won the fifth place in HM Award for the Industrial excellence, said the company is expanding the distribution of its products to cover the Americas, Australia and Europe, where it has a great ambition to open new markets for its products.

Total investment in Napco’s capital exceeds RO 3 million, while it exports about 25,000 tonnes of aluminium per year, accounting for more than 75 per cent of its total production. Revenues reached approximately RO 40 million per year, while Omanisation stands at 37 per cent.