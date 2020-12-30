The Industrial Innovation Centre is a testament ‎to the achievements of the National Programme for ‎Enhancement of Economic Diversification, “Tanfeedh.” The centre, since its establishment, ‎has started making achievements one after ‎another. It made pivotal role in the progress ‎of the industrial sector of the Sultanate of ‎Oman. The clear development programmes ‎famulated by it has made its mark everywhere in ‎the industrial achievements of the country. It ‎has made innovation as the main wheel of the ‎movement of the sector. It is imperative for ‎the country to give the centre more attention ‎for the development of this vital sector.‎

There is no doubt that the Industrial ‎Innovation Centre, as an umbrella with many ‎shades of success, has always made ‎extraordinary achievements in the development ‎of Omani industries. It came up with many ‎programmes including training of human resources, ‎innovation programmes for emerging industries, ‎students’ companies and innovation programmes ‎for the existing companies. Whatever it has ‎achieved during the last three years has become ‎talk of the town. Everybody is turning head ‎towards it for what it has supported in the ‎industrial development of the country. It has ‎also made environment suitable for the ‎innovations which can support industrial ‎growth. It has opened horizons for better job opportunities ‎and employment as well as expediting the ‎process of economic development. ‎

Nearly 400 youths were trained to have skills to ‎work as experts in industrial innovation. Their ‎capabilities were refined in partnership with a ‎number of international institutions such as ‎American Institute for Innovation Management, ‎World Packaging Organization and Global ‎Registry of Food Safety Specialists. It is a ‎major milestone it has achieved in a short ‎period of time and with limited efforts.‎

The endeavours made by the centre are now ‎clearly visible. The pivotal role played by it ‎in promotion of industrial innovation is ‎evident. It is the backbone of the development ‎of the industrial sector of the Sultanate. ‎

It is gratifying that the youth of the country were ‎trained and got opportunity to sharpen their ‎minds on 277 innovative products. This success ‎has been further reinforced by the transfer of ‎innovations of more than 17 youths into national ‎industrial projects. More than 40 companies are ‎developing innovative products made by our ‎innovators. There were 11 intellectual ‎properties for innovative products registered. ‎These are some of the achievements made by the ‎centre for the diversification of Omani ‎industries.‎

It is a good omen that the approach of ‎Industrial Innovation Centre matches with the ‎government’s policies aimed at inculcating the ‎idea of economic diversification and the ‎multiplicity of sources of income. It is ‎focusing on four industrial sectors: fish ‎processing, marble, mining, and the food and ‎beverages. The centre is working for the ‎development of these sectors with the aim of ‎increasing their value in the GDP, opening ‎wider horizons for manufacturing and making use ‎of raw materials available for entry and ‎utilisation in the industry. The industrial ‎innovation is enriching knowledge, research and ‎development in the Sultanate. ‎It has opened wider horizons for the modern ‎industries in achieving ‎sustainability and national economic ‎development. ‎

‎The Industrial Innovation Centre and whatever ‎it is doing will be also required in the next ‎stage of the industrial development of the ‎country. There would be more requirement of ‎innovation and the centre would pull the cart ‎in the right direction. There is need to pay ‎more attention to what the centre is doing. It ‎is important to highlight its activities and ‎efforts in empowerment and support to the ‎industrial sector of the country and for ‎strengthening the idea of ‘Made in Oman.’‎

The Ministry of Economy and the ‎Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion have made the Industrial Innovation ‎Centre the major wheel of progress of the ‎knowledge-based economy. The centre will always ‎be required to accelerate knowledge-based ‎economic diversification.

Ali Al Matani

