Industrial Innovation Centre as driver of Oman’s development
The Industrial Innovation Centre is a testament to the achievements of the National Programme for Enhancement of Economic Diversification, “Tanfeedh.” The centre, since its establishment, has started making achievements one after another. It made pivotal role in the progress of the industrial sector of the Sultanate of Oman. The clear development programmes famulated by it has made its mark everywhere in the industrial achievements of the country. It has made innovation as the main wheel of the movement of the sector. It is imperative for the country to give the centre more attention for the development of this vital sector.
There is no doubt that the Industrial Innovation Centre, as an umbrella with many shades of success, has always made extraordinary achievements in the development of Omani industries. It came up with many programmes including training of human resources, innovation programmes for emerging industries, students’ companies and innovation programmes for the existing companies. Whatever it has achieved during the last three years has become talk of the town. Everybody is turning head towards it for what it has supported in the industrial development of the country. It has also made environment suitable for the innovations which can support industrial growth. It has opened horizons for better job opportunities and employment as well as expediting the process of economic development.
Nearly 400 youths were trained to have skills to work as experts in industrial innovation. Their capabilities were refined in partnership with a number of international institutions such as American Institute for Innovation Management, World Packaging Organization and Global Registry of Food Safety Specialists. It is a major milestone it has achieved in a short period of time and with limited efforts.
The endeavours made by the centre are now clearly visible. The pivotal role played by it in promotion of industrial innovation is evident. It is the backbone of the development of the industrial sector of the Sultanate.
It is gratifying that the youth of the country were trained and got opportunity to sharpen their minds on 277 innovative products. This success has been further reinforced by the transfer of innovations of more than 17 youths into national industrial projects. More than 40 companies are developing innovative products made by our innovators. There were 11 intellectual properties for innovative products registered. These are some of the achievements made by the centre for the diversification of Omani industries.
It is a good omen that the approach of Industrial Innovation Centre matches with the government’s policies aimed at inculcating the idea of economic diversification and the multiplicity of sources of income. It is focusing on four industrial sectors: fish processing, marble, mining, and the food and beverages. The centre is working for the development of these sectors with the aim of increasing their value in the GDP, opening wider horizons for manufacturing and making use of raw materials available for entry and utilisation in the industry. The industrial innovation is enriching knowledge, research and development in the Sultanate. It has opened wider horizons for the modern industries in achieving sustainability and national economic development.
The Industrial Innovation Centre and whatever it is doing will be also required in the next stage of the industrial development of the country. There would be more requirement of innovation and the centre would pull the cart in the right direction. There is need to pay more attention to what the centre is doing. It is important to highlight its activities and efforts in empowerment and support to the industrial sector of the country and for strengthening the idea of ‘Made in Oman.’
The Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion have made the Industrial Innovation Centre the major wheel of progress of the knowledge-based economy. The centre will always be required to accelerate knowledge-based economic diversification.
Ali Al Matani
ali.matani2@gmail.com