Indulge in floral smell this summer

Like a woman who moves through the world with confidence and grace, Amouage has introduced Love Mimosa to its much-adored floral themed Secret Garden Collection. An homage to female empowerment, this delicate and hypnotising fragrance is a manifestation of her shattering the glass ceiling and rising stronger, livelier, and wiser.

In his last chapter with Amouage, Christopher Chong, chose to work with a female perfumer to create a unique fragrance for the fearless using the emblematic and intriguing facets of the Mimosa flower. Inspired by all the women who paved the way for future generations, he developed a scent that was as brave and bold as the women who have and continue to transform the world through their courage and creative passion for equality.

Encapsulating a unique essence like no other, Amouage’s mimosa facets are sublimed with rare ingredients that lighten up this flower. Mimicking the mimosa hills of Tanneron, in the South of France, the fragrance’s top notes open with an aquatic tone accented by Violet Leaves and Cascalone. In its heart, Mimosa is painted with a creamy and powdery finish together with Orris and Heliotrope. Pear adds a juicy sweetness with a subtle fruity aroma that is both light and modern. Ylang Ylang together with Ambrox in the base projects a subtle sensuality together with strength and individuality. The fragrance’s soft and velvety trail leaves an unforgettable memory.

A new powdery soft addiction with a luscious white floral texture, Love Mimosa will be available from August 2019 at Amouage stores around the world.

