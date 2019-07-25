Indonesia, Portugal leaders thank HM

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a cable of thanks from President Joko Widodo of Indonesia in reply to His Majesty’s congratulatory cable on the occasion of him being re-elected as a president of the Republic for a second presidential term. President Widodo expressed his thanks for His Majesty’s congratulations, wishing His Majesty good health and happiness and the friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries further progress.

His Majesty also received a cable of thanks from President Dr Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal in reply to His Majesty’s congratulatory cable on the occasion of his country’s National Day. President de Sousa expressed his thanks for His Majesty’s congratulations and best wishes to him and the friendly Portuguese people, wishing His Majesty good health and happiness, and the Omani people further progress and prosperity. — ONA

